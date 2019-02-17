Gordon Ramsay's pregnant wife Tana makes rare appearance ahead of due date Not long to go now!

In just a few months time, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana will be welcoming their fifth child, and since they announced the happy news on New Year's Day, Tana has been keeping a low profile ahead of the birth. But on Sunday, the 44-year-old stepped out to support her friend Victoria Beckham during London Fashion Week. Tana joined the fashion designer's family and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in the front row at the Victoria Beckham AW19 catwalk show, covering her baby bump in an oversized jacket. Tana looked chic in an all-black outfit and printed boots, and was all smiles as she arrived at the show.

Tana Ramsay looked chic as she attended the Victoria Beckham fashion show

Just after Gordon and Tana announced their baby news, the Hell's Kitchen star responded to a fan who had asked him when their baby was due, and whether the family knew the gender of the unborn child. In true Gordon fashion, the TV chef kept quiet, telling them: "I have a big mouth and all, but seriously?" Shortly afterwards, Tana and Gordon enjoyed a night out at a GQ dinner in London, and Gordon posed for photos putting a protective hand on his wife's bump.

MORE: James Jordan screams in pain after Dancing on Ice injury

Tana sat on the FROW as she supported her friend ;

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an exciting week ahead

Tana will have a lot of help when the baby arrives in the form of her four teenage children - Megan, 21, twins Jack and Holly, who turned 19 on New Year's Eve, and Matilda, 16. The oldest three children are all at university during term time, and Tana recently admitted to HELLO! that the house was very quiet without them. She said: The house is very quiet today as Gordon is away filming so it’s just Tilly and I this week (along with the three dogs) but Jack and Holly are both home this weekend and I can’t wait to see them! We are lucky as they seem to be choosing to come home most weekends although that’s probably so I will do their washing!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.