Gordon Ramsay responds after being asked the gender and due date of fifth child The TV chef is about to welcome a fifth baby with wife Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay delighted fans on Wednesday evening after he took part in a question and answer session on Instagram Stories. And following the happy news that his wife Tana is pregnant with their fifth child, it didn’t take long before someone asked him about their impending arrival. One follower asked the star: "Do you know the gender of your new baby? And when is the due date?" In typical Gordon fashion, the TV chef responded: "I have a big moth and all but seriously?!" There is no doubt that the baby will be doted on by not only their parents, but four older siblings too. Gordon and Tana are parents to Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 16, who all appeared alongside their parents in the announcement video, which was posted on New Year's Day.

Gordon Ramsay isn't giving anything away!

Sweetly, Gordon also revealed in the question and answer session that his wife Tana was his biggest inspiration, followed by Steve Jobs, and that his favourite meal to cook was scrambled eggs with his four children. Gordon adores spending time with his family and recently admitted that he was suffering from empty nest syndrome now that three of his kids were at university. However, budding chef Tilly is still living at home, and has been keeping Gordon company in the kitchen. The pair worked together over the summer for a cooking series, Big Chef, Little Chef, on This Morning. Tilly spoke about the experience while chatting to HELLO!, saying: "I love working with my dad, we have so much fun although sometimes he gets bossy and annoying!"

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kayne West expecting fourth child

The Hell's Kitchen chef and Tana with their four children

READ: Abbey Clancy is pregnant with baby number four - see bump

Judging by Tana's blossoming baby bump in the family's pregnancy announcement video, it won't be long before they are joined by their latest addition. The family ended their year celebrating another big occasion, with twins Holly and Jack turning 19 on 31 December. The Hell's Kitchen chef wrote about how his twins had "ruined" his New Year's Eve plans 19 years ago in a birthday message posted on Instagram. He joked: "Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday.... love dad x."

Loading the player...

Some of the most original baby names

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.