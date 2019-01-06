Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana pictured for first time since pregnancy news The family are about to welcome a new baby

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is expecting her fifth baby – with the family revealing the happy news on New Year's Day. And over the weekend, the doting mum was pictured for the first time since the announcement was made, with her daughter Holly sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair on her Instagram account. Holly, 19, simply captioned the photo: "Mama and me," and her followers were quick to comment on just how much the pair looked alike. One wrote: "Aww you two, you look alike," while another branded them "twins." A third added: "You two look so alike, so beautiful."

On Sunday, Holly joined her famous dad at the Kent & Curwen presentation for London Fashion Week Men's AW19. The teenager was pictured arriving at the event with Gordon, and was there to support family friend David Beckham, who is a brand partner of the British heritage label. Holly and Gordon sat on the table to watch the show with the Beckhams, including Victoria, Brooklyn and his new girlfriend Hana Cross.

The Ramsay family revealed their exciting baby news on New Year's Day

Gordon and his family are thought to be welcoming their newest addition in the next few months judging by Tana's blossoming baby bump. Just after the news was announced, one fan tried their luck on social media and asked Gordon when the baby was due, and if the family knew the gender of the unborn child. However, in true Gordon fashion, the Hell's Kitchen star kept quiet, telling them: "I have a big mouth and all, but seriously?"

The family ended their year celebrating another big occasion, with twins Holly and Jack turning 19 on 31 December. The Hell's Kitchen chef wrote about how his twins had "ruined" his New Year's Eve plans 19 years ago in a birthday message posted on Instagram. He joked: "Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday.... love dad x."

