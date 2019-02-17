James Jordan screams in pain after Dancing on Ice injury Get better soon James!

Not another Dancing on Ice injury! Poor James Jordan hurt himself during rehearsals ahead of Sunday night's live show, and appeared to be in discomfort in a new video posted on Instagram by his co-star, Brian McFadden. Brian shared behind-the-scenes footage of the professional dancer being looked after by the show's medical team, and was screaming in agony as he put his hand into a bowl of ice to help ease the pain. James could be heard saying: "I'm on dancing on ice and I hate ice," before putting his hand into the ice bowl. Brian laughed at his friend's screams, and joked that he sounded like he was going into labour.

James Jordan injured his hand ahead of the Dancing on Ice show

This is one of the many injuries that have happened on the show this year. Gemma Collins fell over on the ice a few weeks ago, while Coronation Street actress, Jane Danson, fainted ahead of the live show two weeks ago. Jane impressed the judges and viewers at home after triumphantly going ahead with her skating routine with partner Sylvain Longchambon despite fainting just hours earlier. Her proud husband, Robert Beck, was overcome with emotion as he watched his wife go out to perform, and praised her determination and courage following the programme.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an exciting week ahead

Brian McFadden filmed James putting his hand in a bowl of ice

READ: Strictly hopes to sign up royal family member for new series

James is set to dance to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes on Sunday's show. The 40-year-old is a favourite to win the show and he persevered through last week's show after hinting that he might be unable to continue following another fall on the ice. Writing in his Best magazine column, James revealed he's suffering more pain due to arthritis which was spurred on by a fall on the ice. "I fell practising a jump the other day and landed on my hip," he explained. "Given I have arthritis there, it wasn't ideal. It hurt - a lot." However James still took part and made it through to the next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.