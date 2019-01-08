Gordon Ramsay cradles wife Tana's growing baby bump on night out The couple made the exciting announcement over New Years

Expectant dad Gordon Ramsay has plenty to smile about, and on Monday night, his happiness was clear to see as he enjoyed a night out with his pregnant wife Tana. The celebrity chef grinned from ear-to-ear and put a protective hand on his wife's bump as they posed for photos at a GQ dinner. The couple were making their first public outing since they announced their pregnancy news last week.

Stepping out for the London Fashion Week Men's dinner in Selfridges, Gordon, 52, looked suave in a suit while Tana, 44, was utterly chic in a black blazer and leather trousers. The loved-up couple were reunited with their close friends David and Victoria Beckham, while they also mingled with Olly Murs and GQ editor Dylan Jones.

Gordon and Tana are expecting their fifth baby

Gordon revealed the family's exciting news over the New Year in a video posted on social media. His four grown-up children Megan, Holly, Jack and Tilly wished fans a Happy New Year before the camera panned to Tana. Zooming in on his wife's bump, an ecstatic Gordon said: "And guess what, Happy New Year because we've got another one coming. Oh my Lord!"

Congratulation messages soon flooded in, with David Beckham writing: "Best news ever mate," while Jools Oliver said: "Wohooo happy happiest news ever congratulations only watched this a few hundred times! Big hugs from all of us." Emma Bunton added: "Wow! Such wonderful news. Sending all lots of love and hugs."

The happy announcement follows two years on from the couple's devastating miscarriage in June 2016. They sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, with Gordon telling the Daily Mail at the time: "You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with our remaining children and you remind yourself of what you've got. It's made the family unit even tighter."

