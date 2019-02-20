Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals surprising parenting confession Fans adored Stacey's honesty…

Stacey Solomon is known for always being real and isn’t afraid to open up about the bad as well as the good time. And this week, the Loose Women panellist was praised by fellow mums and dads after admitting that she was not in the mood to parent on Monday evening as she simply didn’t have any energy left. Sharing a photo of her two sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, both sitting in front of their own a TV screen in the living room, she wrote: " Totally given up on parenting and it’s only Monday. So much for no games during the week and one at a time play (because there’s no way on this earth I’m moving the TVs into the front room)."

Stacey Solomon's honest parenting post was a hit with her fans

The mother-of-two continued: "I just don’t have it in me today to argue back haha Feeling like I’ve been stripped of every ounce of energy for no reason at all today and Fortnight, Minecraft and Friends seem to be the only answer. On the upside the boys have never been so happy they can’t believe their luck." Fans were quick to relate, with one telling Stacey: "Omg I’m so with you. Mine are in the front room already arguing about the Xbox. They are still in there pjs nobody has had breakfast and I have so many cakes I need to decorate, will be an interesting day," while another said: "Sure all mums can relate to this we are having this sort of relaxing day today with our two boys." A third joked: "I feel your pain. My boys are 18 and 15. Only gets worse, sorry!!"

Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash

While Stacey has her hands full, she adores nothing more than being a mum and has recently revealed that while she is "always broody" she isn’t in a hurry to expand her family with boyfriend Joe Swash. Talking to HELLO!, Stacey said: "I don't want to put any more pressure on myself or Joe. I'll always be broody even if I don't have any more children! I love kids. I love my children. We're so grateful for the children we already have. We're so lucky to be in the position that we're in, so we're not in any hurry to have any more children or to put ourselves under any more pressure to have any more."

