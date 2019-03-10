Gemma Atkinson shares gorgeous new bump photo as she reveals excitement for baby's arrival We can't wait either Gemma!

Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly Come Dancing star boyfriend, Gorka Marquez, are expecting their first baby together – and they just can't wait! Since announcing the happy news in February, the pair have been regularly updating fans with the pregnancy, and most recently the former Emmerdale actress has posted a lovely new picture of her growing baby bump. In the image, Gemma's beloved dogs Norman and Olly are pictured with her. "Sunday funday. So excited for them to meet their little sibling," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the cute post, with one writing: "You look amazing Gem. Love the love you have for your fur babies," while another said: "They will be the best of friends. It's beautiful to see the bond between your fur babies and children."

Gemma Atkinson's growing baby bump is a hit with her dogs too

The former Strictly contestant also opened up about how she thinks her two dogs will react to the new family member. Responding to one user who had asked her, Gemma replied: "They will bond just fine. They are both such caring dogs and anyone new to the family or even just our house over the last seven years they have been totally fine with as long as we're fine with them. They tend to go off how I am with people thankfully."

The former Emmerdale star is expecting her first baby with Gorka Marquez

It's certainly a very busy time for both Gemma and Gorka, both in their personal and professional lives. At the beginning of the month, Gorka was listed as one of the returning pro dancers for the next series of Strictly, while Gemma – who works as a radio host on Hits Radio – has admitted that she wouldn’t mind returning to Emmerdale. Appearing on James Martin's Saturday Morning Show, the mum-to-be said: "I would love to go back to Emmerdale at some point. It's one of those shows, before I joined everyone said it's a real family. And you think everyone says that and it genuinely is." Gemma, 34 - who also acted in Hollyoaks - joined Emmerdale in 2015 as character Carly Hope in 2015. Two years later, fans saw her driving off in a taxi - which means there's definitely potential for a return.

During her time on the programme, Gemma admitted that was sad at not being able to try he gin or fish that James served. Talking about the salmon, she said: "That's one thing I've missed, because I normally have salmon like this in the morning with some eggs, and ever since being pregnant I've not been able to, and that's one of the things I do miss, is salmon." She also admitted to being a gin lover, adding: "In six months I can drink that!"

