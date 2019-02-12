Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals she already has a 'big belly' She is expecting her first child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is in the early stages of her first pregnancy, and revealed on Monday evening that she already has a growing belly – leading her to make some changes in her workout routine. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

Gemma and boyfriend Gorka recently revealed their baby news

Revealing she now lifts lighter weights during her sessions, she added: "Regardless of physically how much it benefits me, it's mentally… I've been at work since half five this morning, I'm going to go home this afternoon to do more work. It's nice to just have time for yourself – just 45 minutes."

Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shows off baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy

Gemma and Strictly boyfriend Gorka announced they are expecting their first child together in early February. Taking to their Instagram pages, the couple shared a picture of their pet dogs with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

Gorka, 28, added: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez. Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties." Fans and friends were quick to congratulate them, with This Morning's Holly Willoughby writing: "That's such lovely news." Gorka's dance partner Katie Piper said: "Awwww brilliant news, congratulations," while fellow professional dancer Karen Clifton added: "Omg! Congratulations!! So happy for you both!!"

Gemma Atkinson opens up about 'tough' first few weeks of pregnancy