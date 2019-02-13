Strictly's Gorka Marquez advised not to come home after Gemma Atkinson makes revelation Poor Gemma - and Gorka!

Gemma Atkinson had everyone's sympathy when she opened up about how she's feeling while pregnant – admitting that while it is a wonderful experience, at times it is taking its toll. On Wednesday, the former Emmerdale star confessed that she had only had four hours sleep and wasn’t feeling her best in a new Instagram post, and told boyfriend, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, not to come home without either pizza or Dorritos. Gorka's former Strictly co-star Brendan Cole commented on Gemma's message, joking: "Dude, just don't come home!" accompanied by a wink face. Gorka then responded with a series of crying with laughter emoji faces.

Strictly's Gemma Atkinson told Gorka not to come home without her favourite food

The Hits Radio presenter had written: "When people ask how I’m feeling being pregnant... Most days I'm Cheetara from Thundercats. A powerhouse, strong, incredible, magical super woman. Other days I'm Krang from Turtles. I can't move properly, I’m bloated and I feel like there's a Thai boxing match happening in my uterus. Today, after only 4 hrs sleep It's a Krang day so @gorka_marquez you know the drill, don’t come home without pizza or Doritos dude." Many fans appreciated Gemma's honesty, with one telling her: "Oh I love this Gemma. I'm going to love watching your journey unfold." Another said: "Yes, I couldn’t agree more!" A third added: "It's worth every pain, craving, pound gained, everything. It's great being a mum."

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first baby

Gemma and Gorka have been receiving some lovely presents since announcing their pregnancy news at the beginning of the month. Gemma – who is keen on fitness – has been given a miniature pair of Reebok trainers, as well as a Manchester United football kit. On Hits Radio, she also received a sweet Babygrow which had a Spanish and British flag printed on it. There is no doubt that Gemma and Gorka will make wonderful parents, and revealed the happy news in a sweet social media post which featured Gemma's beloved dogs Norman and Olly.

The star has been giving regular updates on her pregnancy journey so far, and earlier in the week answered some questions about her training regime. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

Loading the player...

