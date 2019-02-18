﻿
gemma-atkinson

Gemma Atkinson shows off sweet growing bump in pregnancy workout video

Fiona Ward

Gemma Atkinson has shown fans her adorable growing bump in her latest Instagram post, while demonstrating her pregnancy workout routine in a sporty crop top. The short video, which sees Gemma do a variety of moves in her living room, shows her sweet bump has certainly popped – and her fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment. "Omg this bump is cute though," wrote Katie Piper, while Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden added: "Awh @glouiseatkinson that little bump is soooo lush."

Gemma and Gorka recently revealed their baby news

Another fan commented, "Aww your little bump Gemma you look amazing," with others trying to guess the gender. One commented: "I think a girl.... I've seen two clues," with a winking-face emoji. Later, Gemma revealed that she would feel very protective if she did indeed have a little girl. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Lots of people saying my bump is 'girl shaped', not sure if that's a thing. Mark my words though if we do have a girl this will be me. 100%..."

The next shot was a screengrab of a scene from the film Aliens showing Sigourney Weaver as character Ellen Ripley, protecting little girl Newt. "Genuinely though!" she captioned it with a crying-laughing emoji.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today’s workout was done at home. I did a 30 min circuit using mainly my body weight (because my baby is heavy enough) 😂 My dumbbells were 3kg so a lot less then usual but I felt great afterwards. I’m wearing a @myzonemoves belt to make sure my heart rate stays in the “safe zone” for baby and for me. I don’t want it too high. I’ve been cleared by my doctor, midwife and Evil Steve to do these exercises and before even considering exercise when pregnant YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET THE GO AHEAD FROM PROFESSIONALS. It doesn’t look like a lot and being honest, for the usual me it would have just been my warm up. For pregnant me though, it was fine 😊 I’m actually enjoying training for my baby as apposed to just me and these simple moves, I’ve found have become my go to when training alone at home. Obviously every woman & every pregnancy is different. There may be some of you who are doing way more then this, some of you who are doing way less. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Especially when you are pregnant! Ive made that my number 1 rule! I’m just listening to my body, making note of how tired I am and making my exercise choices daily based on that. I have 2 reformer Pilates sessions next week and 2 sessions with Evil Steve and that’s enough for me. I followed this with a homemade smoothie made with almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter and cinnamon. It was delicious 😋🤰

It's not known exactly how far along Gemma is in her pregnancy, though she recently revealed that she thinks she already has a "big belly" – explaining that it has changed the way she's planned her fitness regime. "Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support," she said.

Gemma and Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez announced they are expecting their first child together in early February. Taking to their Instagram pages, the couple shared a picture of their pet dogs with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

