Gemma Atkinson shows off sweet growing bump in pregnancy workout video So. Adorable.

Gemma Atkinson has shown fans her adorable growing bump in her latest Instagram post, while demonstrating her pregnancy workout routine in a sporty crop top. The short video, which sees Gemma do a variety of moves in her living room, shows her sweet bump has certainly popped – and her fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment. "Omg this bump is cute though," wrote Katie Piper, while Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden added: "Awh @glouiseatkinson that little bump is soooo lush."

Gemma and Gorka recently revealed their baby news

Another fan commented, "Aww your little bump Gemma you look amazing," with others trying to guess the gender. One commented: "I think a girl.... I've seen two clues," with a winking-face emoji. Later, Gemma revealed that she would feel very protective if she did indeed have a little girl. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Lots of people saying my bump is 'girl shaped', not sure if that's a thing. Mark my words though if we do have a girl this will be me. 100%..."

Gemma Atkinson breaks down in tears as she gets the biggest surprise of her life

The next shot was a screengrab of a scene from the film Aliens showing Sigourney Weaver as character Ellen Ripley, protecting little girl Newt. "Genuinely though!" she captioned it with a crying-laughing emoji.

It's not known exactly how far along Gemma is in her pregnancy, though she recently revealed that she thinks she already has a "big belly" – explaining that it has changed the way she's planned her fitness regime. "Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support," she said.

Loading the player...

Gemma and Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez announced they are expecting their first child together in early February. Taking to their Instagram pages, the couple shared a picture of their pet dogs with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

Gemma Atkinson unveils baby's first present - and it's really cute