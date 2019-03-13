How Kim Kardashian is preparing for fourth baby's arrival Not long to go now!

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West are set to become parents for the fourth time in the next coming months and are getting ready to welcome their new baby son into their family. Kim originally revealed their happy baby news to their friends and family at their Christmas Eve party in December, and after rumours surfaced in the media, the reality star confirmed it to the world during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. Kim and Kayne will be welcoming their baby via a surrogate, like they did with daughter Chicago, one. According to E!, the family are getting the house in order for the new arrival, and are working on a nursery as well as considering a bigger car.



The couple will also be preparing their three young children for the new baby. Kim previously revealed that North, five, was initially jealous when her brother Saint was born, but recently the pair have been getting on a lot better. Both North and Saint took to their little sister's arrival really well. Saint was pictured just after Chicago's arrival planting kisses on her forehead in a photo posted on Kim's Instagram account. "He loves her so much," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

The celebrity couple with their three children - North, Saint and Chicago

Kim has also said that she thinks that the addition of her fourth child will make her a calm parent. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February, the 38-year-old said of her new baby: "I was kind of stressing, because my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents." Jimmy wasn't as convinced, prompting Kim to add: "Yes, yes. I've heard that. I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it's me with two, like always, and Kayne just has one. So he's like still living his life."

While Kim believes that four children will be enough for her, Kayne isn't quite convinced. In an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2018, the star said: "Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven." But Kim sounded reluctant, pointing out: "[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in. I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."

