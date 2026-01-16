Rob Kardashian returns to Instagram to celebrate niece Chicago's birthday

Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram to celebrate his niece, Chicago West's eighth birthday. The 38-year-old, who is notoriously private, dusted off his social media passwords to comment on his sister Kim Kardashian's post wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

The mom-of-four shared photos of Chicago to Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so many laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !"

The adorable post received a lot of love from friends and fans alike. And Rob commented: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHI!!!" with an array of emojis. Rob does not post to social media often, with his last post celebrating his daughter, Dream's 10th birthday.

The 38-year-old, who shares Dream with his ex-partner, Angela White, is consistently named the best parent of the family by his siblings, proving that his time spent dedicated to raising his daughter was not wasted.

"He's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that," his sister Khloé Kardashian said on The Kardashians.

Along with Rob, Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, wrote: "Happy birthday, my little cutie pie," and Kim's friend La La Anthony commented: "Love u Chi Chi!! Happy Birthday." Many fans commented on how much Chicago looks like her mom, with one person writing: "Mommy's twin."

All about Chicago West

Kim welcomed Chicago in 2018 with her then husband, Kanye West, via surrogate after her first two pregnancies had complications. At the time, Kim wrote: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

Named for Kanye's hometown, Chicago has grown up to be a spirited, independent member of the Kardashian crew and the spitting image of her mother.

Every year, her mom throws Chicago an incredible themed birthday party. For her eighth, Chicago celebrated surrounded by Care Bears. The SKIMS founder gave her 353 million Instagram followers a peek into the party.

With Care Bear desserts, a giant Care Bear cake, and even a surprise appearance from Cheer Bear, Chicago was well celebrated. The entire party featured a rainbow theme, even the food. Kim shouted out Los Angeles-based Chef Khristianne, who curated a rainbow menu for the party including pasta, popcorn, Rice Krispies Treats, pizza, fruit skewers and grilled cheese in addition to more classic birthday fare like burgers and French fries.

For her seventh birthday, Kim threw her daughter a cowgirl themed party and the year before, Chicago celebrated her 6th birthday in style when her mom threw a Bratz doll-themed bash, complete with a fashion runway and a heart-shaped birthday cake.