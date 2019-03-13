Victoria Beckham shocks with a pair of shoes you just wouldn't expect VB donned super girly pink and we like it!

Victoria Beckham looked so chic on Tuesday evening as she headed to the National Portrait Gallery, for the Portrait Gala - an event to raise funds for the special project Inspiring People: Transforming our National Portrait Gallery. Arm-in-arm with hubby David, VB brought the glamour in a voluminous white shirt and smart tailored trousers from her own collection. But did you see her shoes? The former Spice Girl went all Carrie Bradshaw on us, rocking a pair of bright, jewel-toned high heel shoes. As part of her new upcoming collection, they were a stiletto style and we are obsessed. Victoria usually stays aways from bright pink, so this was quite a bold move for her.

Victoria's pink high heels got us talking..

It appears that the fashion mogul is taking risks when it comes to her shoes lately.

Get the look! £74.99, Aldo @ Zalando

Last week, whilst gliding through the streets of Paris for Fashion Week, the mother-of-four was pictured leaving her hotel in a fabulous colour block outfit, consisting of a chic navy blue midi dress, a très chic camel jacket and some seriously zany red knee-high boots from her own collection.

Fancy a lighter pink? £99, Kurt Geiger

Like the pink heels, the boots aren't available yet to buy yet, but we loved the peep-toe front which she strategically matched to her red toenails.

£139, Hobbs

Want to know what else Victoria did last week? She borrowed David's sweatshirt! Well, we assume she did because the cosy cover-up she wore on Instagram came from Kent & Curwen - the clothing range David co-owns.

MORE: This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair

Victoria's grey sweater had the brand's signature rose embroidered on the pocket and you can pick it up for £93. Thanks to the boxy fit, slouchy hood and oversized feel, it just screams laid-back glam and the 44-year-old made the look her own by rolling up the sleeves.

READ: Victoria Beckham opens up about her problem skin ahead of fashion show