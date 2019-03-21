Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez's romantic babymoon revealed The couple took a trip to Tenerife

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are enjoying some time away from the UK before welcoming their first child together! The pair have taken a romantic babymoon to a sunnier destination - Tenerife! Dad-to-be Gorka shared a snap of the pair enjoying the beautiful weather, simply captioning the Instagram snap: "Aloha", with a love-heart eye emoji. Gemma also shared the same sweet snap on her Instastories. Fans were quick to wish them a happy holiday, with one writing: "Cute couple!! Hope you're enjoying this beautiful resort in Tenerife", whilst another one added: "Enjoy your time before the baby comes along. My 2nd baby is six months old today. It’s gone so quickly! You will be lovely parents I’m sure. Look after her Gorka; being a new mum is hard work!"

The pair are spending time together in Tenerife

The loved-up couple announced that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together back in February, one year after confirming their romance. Speaking about preparing to be a dad, the Strictly Come Dancing star told the Mirror: "I am very happy. I will love to change nappies, I've never done it before. I will learn. It's my baby so I will be proud to do it. It's not a problem doing that. These days everyone does everything. I don't have any issue with that. I will do everything."

Gemma has also been keeping fans regularly updated with her pregnancy journey, and recently posted two side-by-side snaps; one of herself at peak fitness and the other during her pregnancy, and wrote: "Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman. I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks & turns & flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky."

