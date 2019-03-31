We will know when Meghan Markle has gone into labour - here's why Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome Baby Sussex soon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome their first baby any day now, and royal watchers cannot wait! Just like the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancies, the same procedure is set to apply for Meghan, meaning media will get told by the Buckingham Palace when the royal goes into labour. The Palace will post the news on Twitter and release a statement, informing the world that the baby's birth is imminent. Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they are keeping the plans of the birth private. However, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour.

Not long before Prince Harry and Meghan become parents

The royal couple's decision comes amid growing speculation that they are planning a home birth at their newly-renovated house Frogmore Cottage, which is based in Windsor's Home Park and close to the Queen's Windsor Castle property. If she does decide on a home birth, Meghan, 37, would be following in the footsteps of Her Majesty, who had all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

Royal baby names have been guessed

Excitement has reached fever pitch regarding the royal baby, a recent clue came to light regarding the child's gender. Betfair revealed that the odds on Prince Harry and Meghan having a girl had been slashed from 10/11 to 1/2 as the baby's due date gets closer. Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "Following a significant bet this afternoon we've slashed the odds of the Royal baby being a girl from 10/11 to 1/2 , with a boy now out to 6/4. This bet is one of the biggest we've seen on the Royal Baby markets this year so could be a big clue that we will have a new Princess in the coming weeks."

Everything we know about the royal baby

Meanwhile, names have also been the subject of many eager bets, with Diana is still one of the firm favourites. "Diana is the big 5/1 favourite for the name of the baby, with Grace, Victoria and Alice all at 14/1. Arthur is the favourite boy's name at 8/1 ahead of James and Edward at 14/1." The bets follow after a number of clues that have been spotted over the past few months. These include the addition of pink sugared almonds at Meghan's New York baby shower in February. Harry also revealed he would like a little girl soon after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she nor Harry have admitted a thing.

