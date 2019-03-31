Eamonn Holmes poses for rare photo with lookalike brothers What a lovely picture!

Eamonn Holmes has an incredibly close family, and the This Morning presenter often goes back to his hometown of Belfast to visit his mum Josie and siblings. And to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, the TV star posted a lovely photo of his mother and all five of her sons. In the photo, Josie is pictured sitting down surrounded by her boys, who are all looking adoringly at her. "5 sons, she's the queen of our Josephine. Happy Mother's Day. Top mama," Eamonn wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "That's lovely Eamonn! She's lucky to have five very loving sons that show they care. A lovely family indeed! I hope you all have a lovely day together," while another said: "This is so lovely Eamonn. Hope Josie has a special day. What a lovely family you are."

Eamonn Holmes with his four brothers and mum Josie

MORE: Ruth Langsford posts never-before-seen photo with her mum

Last year, Eamonn surprised his mum with a party to mark her 90th birthday, and she made her debut TV appearance a few months later. In November, Josie featured on UTV show Back Home, which saw Eamonn visit his family home in Ireland. The This Morning presenter has previously spoken about his relationship with his mother, joking that he had a very "sheltered" upbringing in contrast to his wife Ruth Langsford. Speaking to Sunday Express magazine, he confessed: "She rings me and says, 'Son, that programme is disgusting.' I led a very sheltered Catholic life. People look at my wife and think she is demure and ladylike. But she's had a rough Army upbringing. She likes bawdiness."

The TV presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford

The star has just a close relationship with his siblings too. Eamonn has previously spoken about his siblings - Brian Leonard, Colm and Conor – and described them as his "best friends". He told The Guardian: "My brothers and I are very close. Growing up, the lack of space meant we were like bear cubs or dogs that were always biting and nipping at each other, but not now. Today they are my best friends and that's the same for all of us; we love each other's company, we love being with each other, we indulge heavily in, what they call in Belfast, the banter or the craic."

READ: Alex Jones reveals her secret miscarriage heartache

Eamonn lives in Surrey with Ruth and their 17-year-old son Jack. He also has three grown up children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. Last year, the entire family came together to celebrate Eamonn receiving an OBE, as well as for the wedding of his eldest son Declan. While he is a well-known TV star, Eamonn enjoys spending time away from the spotlight during his time off of work. Ruth previously spoke about their family life while talking to HELLO!, and said living in a small town allows for her to just be herself.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.