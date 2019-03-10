Exclusive: Olympian Max Whitlock and wife Leah introduce baby daughter Willow How adorable!

Britain's greatest ever gymnast Max Whitlock may have won two Olympic gold medals – but he reveals that welcoming his baby daughter Willow is his greatest ever achievement. "Results are so important to me – gym is what I’ve done since I was seven years old – but having a child is like nothing else, and the feeling is crazy," he exclusively tells HELLO! magazine in an exclusive shoot and interview with his wife Leah at their Essex home. "Willow is definitely my proudest achievement. She's so happy and already smiling – it's definitely not just wind! – and she’s just such a chilled baby. We’re very lucky."

And as the daughter of Britain's greatest ever gymnast, it's little wonder that baby Willow is already showing sporting promise. "When she was 12 hours old she was already lifting her head," beams Max. "She's going to be walking at two months at this rate! And she’s rolling on her side already."

The beautiful baby girl, who arrived into the world on 23 February, eight days past her due date, weighing 7lbs 13, will be Max's little cheerleader when he competes at this week’s Gymnastic British Championships in Liverpool. "It will 100 per cent spur me on knowing she and Leah are in the crowd. Having a baby puts a lot of things into perspective and it’s motivated me so much already. I’m doing it for her now, as well. It’s a really nice feeling."

