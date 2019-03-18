Christine Lampard reveals why she waited ten years to have a baby with husband Frank The couple welcomed baby Patricia in September

Christine Lampard has opened up about the joy motherhood has given her since welcoming baby Patricia into the world in September. During a candid interview in You Magazine, the Loose Women panellist also explained why she and husband Frank waited ten years to have their first child together – and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she shared. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!"

"Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying," she added. "I was happy in my marriage and that was enough." Christine, who is now back from maternity leave presenting Loose Women, went on to admit that she "ruled out IVF after seeing too many friends go through such a gruelling process". She continued: "People assume that's what happened on account of my age. But I became pregnant the old-fashioned way immediately. I wasn't expecting it to be so quick."

The TV presenter and her husband Frank Lampard welcomed their first child together in September, and it seems the couple have never been happier. The new mum recently recalled the moments in the lead up to the birth, saying on Lorraine: "The doctor, just before the big moment, said you're about to become a mummy and that's when the tears started. She's [Patricia] doing very well on the sleeping front, but I still have that moment when I look at her and think, 'I can't believe you're mine.'"

Recalling the birth, Christine added: "It wasn't too bad, it was what it was supposed to be, she thankfully was healthy and happy and you heard the little scream." Shortly after the birth, Frank landed a new job as manager of Derby County Football Club. "He's in Derby, he's at home this morning," the mum-of-one noted. "He's very busy with all of the football stuff so there's plenty of to-ing and fro-ing." Meanwhile, the presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 13, and Isla, 11.

