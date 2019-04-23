Pregnant Stacey Solomon causes parenting debate in new video with Joe Swash What do you think of this?

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has bringing her fans along with her on her pregnancy journey and often shares sweet updates on social media. But over the weekend, the former X Factor finalist found herself caught up in a parenting debate after posting a video of herself eating a Mr Whippy ice cream. In the footage, Stacey was seen trying to smear the ice cream in boyfriend Joe Swash's face, and joked that her plan had backfired on her because she ended up dropping it on the floor and the dog then ate it. And while many fans adored watching the cute clip, many were concerned to see her eating ice cream while pregnant.

Stacey Solomon was advised not to have Mr Whippy ice cream while pregnant

One fan wrote in the comment section: "I'm sorry but I don’t think you can have that ice cream. I'm pregnant myself and found out recently we're not allowed when pregnant that sort of ice cream. It sucks." Another added: "I hope it wasn't a Mr Whippy, if so be glad the dog had it, I think it's a no no when you're pregnant." A third wrote: "Mr Whippy when pregnant? I got told not to eat these!" Stacey then responded, writing: "I had honesty never heard this until now." Other users were quick to defend Stacey. One offered: "Eat what you want. You'd be living off filtered mountain spring water cubes for nine months if you listened to everything you read." Another replied: "Bet you never expected your choice in a cheeky treat could cause so much finger wagging from the pregnancy police. Everyone has an opinion when you are pregnant."

The Loose Women star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash

Earlier in the month, Stacey – who is expecting her first child with Joe - opened up to HELLO! about her pregnancy news, and revealed her and Joe's excitement as they prepare for their baby's arrival. "I wouldn't say Joe's more excited than me because I'm so excited, but he does seem so over the moon. He's much more outwardly excited than me. I'm kind of a bit like, it's not here yet and nothing's happening, so it's not real. Life is normal life. But he's a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff – gadgets I never knew existed." The new arrival will be a baby brother or sister for her sons Zac, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton and Joe's 12-year-old son Harry.

