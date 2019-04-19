Stacey Solomon's pregnancy evolution! See how the Loose Women star's baby bump has grown She's glowing

Since Stacey Solomon announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, former EastEnders actor, Joe Swash, the Loose Women presenter has been posting sweet pictures of her bump on Instagram and it has been positively blossoming in recent weeks. The couple have been dating since 2016 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and this is their first child together however they are both parents from previous relationships. Stacey is mum to Zachary, born in 2008 when she was with her first boyfriend, Dean Cox. She then had her second son in 2012, Leighton, with then-fiancé Aaron Barnham and Joe is dad to son Harry who he had with his previous fiancée, Emma Sophocleous.

Clearly totally delighted to be expanding their brood even further, Joe summed it up when he left a sweet message on his instagram about their news, saying: "We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now". We're delighted for the couple.

READ MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals part of her baby's name

Below, we chart the evolution of the mama-to-be's beautiful bump so far - no doubt many more pics will be posted in the months to come…

February

Posted after Stacey announced her news with a picture of her scan, her bump was visible even back in early Feb.

March

Just one month later and her bump is truly blooming. Holding a copy of her book, Happily Imperfect, there were smiles all round.

READ MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon opens up about baby's gender - and why she can't wait to find out!

March

Clearly not deterred by her growing bump, the expecting mum was seen playing around with her middle son, Leighton.

March

Sitting pretty with her dog, Theo, Stacey has expressed that her dog has become super over-protective of her since her pregnancy and likes to guard her bump. Cute, right?

READ NEXT: 7 celebrities open up about the pressure of losing baby weight

March

Stacey has popped! The mum-of-two-soon-to-be-three uploaded the sweetest picture of her and her brood for Mother's Day. She captioned the shot: "Happy mumma’s day. Had a lovely morning at the flower market, now to try and arrange these wild things in some way ...Thinking of those who don’t have their mums today, I realise how lucky I am to be a mummy and be lucky enough to still have my mummy in my life. Mums you are bloomin amazing, superhuman, beings and I take my hat off to each and every one of you."

April

Taking a moment for herself, Stacey joked that she might not be able to get back up off the beanbag until she has to go to the Loose Women studio the next morning…

READ MORE: Exclusive: Stacey Solomon on baby excitement, maternity leave and body image

April

Showing off her well and truly blossoming bump, Stacey took the time to pay tribute to her first-born, Zachary. She captioned the photo: "Spending some time with mummy all to himself before he has to share me three ways. He’s been sharing me with his little brother for nearly 7 years and he’s been incredible. So we are getting some memories in during the calm before the storm. [cry laughing face] love u Zachy [love heart] P.S He’s laughing because he thinks my boobs are way too big and embarrassing for me to be cuddling him [cry laughing face]."