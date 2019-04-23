New photos of Prince Louis taken by mum Kate Middleton divide fans Who do you think Louis looks like?

Royal fans were in for a treat this week when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released three new official portraits of their youngest child, Prince Louis. William and Kate unveiled the photos to celebrate Louis' first birthday on Tuesday, and while fans agreed that the royal baby is just adorable, many were divided over who Louis looks like.

The majority of Instagram and Twitter followers replied commenting that Louis is the spitting image of his big brother Prince George, five. "He looks just like Prince George when he was a baby," one fan wrote, while a second agreed: "Ummm hello mini Prince George!!!" "I thought it was George as a toddler lol," another posted.

Louis has been compared to Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte among other royals

Other fans saw George and Princess Charlotte, three, in baby Louis, with one commenting: "Oh my he looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte combined!" "Charlotte + George = Louis," another replied, while one remarked: "He is a little more Charlotte than George."

Baby Louis, who was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, was also compared to his mother Kate as a baby. "He looks so much like his mum!" one fan wrote. "Wow, he is gorgeous. He is all Kate," replied another. Others even noted how Louis looked like William's father Prince Charles and his uncle Prince Andrew. "He looks like Prince Andrew in the face it's like crazy identical," one wrote.

The stunning portraits were released on Monday and showed Louis playing in the garden of the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. In two of the photos, Louis' rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he mucks about in the moss. The third picture sees Louis looking precious in a blue jumper with a dog motif. With perfect lighting and a gorgeous background, these new portraits of Louis could easily have been taken by a pro, proving Kate has certainly mastered the art of photography.

