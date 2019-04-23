Loose Women star Kaye Adams to end marriage with husband Ian if he ever did this Oh Kaye!

Loose Women stars are known for their honest opinions and aren't afraid to say what they think while on the panel. And during a recent appearance on the ITV show, panellist Kaye Adams made a bold statement about her relationship. The mother-of-two was taking part in a discussion about pet owners, which resulted in Jane Moore admitting that she didn't love her pet dog. In contrast, Kaye admitted that she adores her pet dog Bea so much, that if her husband Ian ever lost her, she would find it hard to forgive him. Nadia Sawalha asked her: "What would happen if Ian took Bea out for a walk and lost her," to which Kaye responded: "I am not exaggerating, I think it would be the end of our relationship."

Kaye went on to add that her husband can be a bit too relaxed around Bea. "He does take her in the morning to his place of work, and he's just not careful enough with her. He lets her wonder down this little lane and says 'that's alright, she will come back,' and I looked at him and this sense of hatred in my heart was absolutely overpowering, and then I did think, 'am I letting this get a bit out of control?' but then I thought, 'no I am being perfectly rational.'"

The TV star often shares cute photos of her dog on social media, and even branded Bea the "love of my life" back in February. Kaye shared a sweet video of herself with Bea after spending time apart from her. She wrote in the caption: "#reunited with the love of my life... (Sorry Ian and the kids). Anyone else miss their dogs like crazy when they're away? Know I did... though from the look of Bea I think she's bored of me already!! Check out today's stories for our video reunion and her gift unveiling!"

