Loose Women star Stacey Solomon makes heartbreaking realisation ahead of new baby

Stacey Solomon is getting ready to welcome her third child, and during a walk with her two sons Zachary and Leighton, she was overcome with emotion. The Loose Women star was holding both her children's hands, and realised that once her baby is born, she won't have a free hand to offer. She wrote alongside the picture: "Was about to post this and for some reason got a bit emotional thinking, I don’t have three hands. I need to grow another hand! How am I going to hold all of their hands? I don’t want to let them go EVER! (even though I’m sure my 11 year old will be over the moon about it) Ridiculous I know but I’m going to blame the hormones. So strange to think that soon two will become three."

Luckily for Stacey, her fans were quick to reassure her that there are plenty of options, including the use of a baby carrier. One wrote: "Baby carrier, so special for your baby and hands free for your boys." Stacey responded, writing: "Yes, how many years can I keep it in there haha?" Another follower posted: "Aww this is so lovely, the mother and son bond is amazing. But soon your boys can help you hold the hand of the little one." A third added: "Your big heart will outweigh your lack of hands!"

The Loose Women panellist is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash, and the celebrity couple have been keeping fans updated with their pregnancy journey since announcing the happy news earlier in the year. While they haven't revealed the gender, Stacey's Loose Women co-star may have let slip to HELLO! that her friend was expecting a girl, after referring to the baby as "she" in a recent interview.

Earlier in the month, Stacey opened up to HELLO! about her pregnancy news, and revealed her and Joe's excitement as they prepare for their baby's arrival. "I wouldn't say Joe's more excited than me because I'm so excited, but he does seem so over the moon. He's much more outwardly excited than me. I'm kind of a bit like, it's not here yet and nothing's happening, so it's not real. Life is normal life. But he's a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff – gadgets I never knew existed." The new arrival will be a baby brother or sister for her sons Zac, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton and Joe's 12-year-old son Harry.

