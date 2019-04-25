Prince William's emotional visit to five-year-old terror victim Royal fans praised the sweet moment Prince William visited Alen in hospital

Prince William chatted to a little girl who was badly injured in the horrific Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. The royal, who is on a two-day tour of New Zealand, paid a visit to Alen Alsati, five, at the Starship Children's Hospital on Thursday. In a sweet video posted on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account, Prince William can be heard telling little Alen that he has a daughter called Charlotte, adding: "She's about the same age as you." The caption read: "The Duke of Cambridge meets five year old Alen Alsati, who is recovering in Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland after being injured in the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. Alen woke from a coma earlier this week after suffering critical injuries in the attack."

Alen woke from a coma earlier this week after suffering critical injuries in the attack. pic.twitter.com/XcNAsIw7xt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2019

Royal fans were quick to praise the emotional moment, with one writing: "Heartwarming; we see firsthand the efforts made towards healing; we send our blessings to the victims and families impacted by the terrorist attacks." Another person added: "Aww my days. So sweet. Poor little girl. William reminds me so much of his mum a. around children and b. when he's visiting a hospital environment. Such a great morale booster."

Prince William also met with service people

Prince William travelled to New Zealand on behalf of the Queen, who was invited by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, following the devastating terrorist attack that killed 50 people back in March. Speaking about his visit, Jacinda said that it will "provide the opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by the mosque terrorist attacks and show support to the local and national community". The Prince has already spent time with officers and medics who helped during the horrific attack, and discussed putting training into practice. The former air ambulance pilot said: "Nothing really trains you for seeing it in real life. I'm sure the team pulls together."

