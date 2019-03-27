WATCH: Did Loose Women's Coleen Nolan just let slip Stacey Solomon's baby gender? She dropped a big clue...

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan might just have let slip the baby news we all want to know - is pregnant Stacey Solomon expecting a baby boy or girl? After HELLO! asked Coleen if there'll be a special Loose Women baby shower for Stacey's newborn before it arrives later this year, Coleen replied: "Oh no doubt! Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved. She… that child, is going to have so many aunties, she won't know what to do with herself." By referring to the baby as "she" we're taking that as a massive hint that Stacey is expecting a girl. But what do you think? Watch the video below to listen...

WATCH: Has Coleen Nolan just revealed Stacey Solomon's baby gender?

Talking about how excited the Loose Women ladies are for Stacey and Joe, Coleen continued: "We're all like mother hens around her, every time she's there. We can't wait, we're so delighted for her and Joe - such a great couple, so well matched. So yeah [mumbles] there's going to be a baby shower and wetting the baby's head and all the birthdays that come after that. Any excuse!"

Stacey and Joe recently opened up about their baby's gender on This Morning, explaining why they don't want to keep it as a surprise. Stacey told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "We are definitely going to find out [the sex of the child], we are too impatient. I like to be prepared." The mother-of-two continued: "At first, I did think I’d love to have a girl, but then I was panicking thinking 'I don't know [baby] girls', so because I have boys already, I feel confident and know what's coming. But in all honesty, we'd just be so grateful if we have a healthy happy baby."

Stacey shared this gorgeous family photo shortly after her baby announcement

The potential revelation came while Coleen chatted to HELLO! about her upcoming show The Thunder Girls - which she incredibly excited for! Coleen is starring as Anita the play alongside Coronation Street's Beverly Callard and West End star Mina Anwar. It follows an 80s girl group reuniting 30 years after greed, envy and egos tore their friendship and the band apart. We can't wait to watch it.

The Thunder Girls opens at The Lowry in Salford on 24th September 2019. Tickets on sale now at www.thelowry.com or call 0843 208 6000

