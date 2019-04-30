Alex Jones reveals how she's getting ready for her baby's arrival during first week of maternity leave Good for you, Alex!

The One Show host Alex Jones had her last day at work on Friday, and ever since she's been settling into maternity leave ahead of her second baby's arrival in the next few months. And it looks like she is having a wonderful time relaxing too. On Tuesday, the pregnant star posted a photo on Instagram Stories which gave a glimpse into her stunning family home. Taken from the comfort of the sofa, Alex took a picture of her TV screen as she watched popular comedy series Fleabag. "Finally had to succumb and lay down. It's actually bliss," Alex wrote.

On Friday, The One Show revealed the list of guest presenters lined up to stand in for Alex during her maternity leave. These included Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley, along with Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc. The stars will join regular hosts Angelia Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley, while Matt Baker will continue to work his usual Monday to Thursday role, with guest presenters covering for him on a Friday.

Alex is on maternity leave ahead of her second baby's arrival

Just before she went on maternity leave, Alex wished all the guest presenters the best of luck, while adding: "I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show. I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!" Sandy Smith, executive editor of The One Show, also said: "I am looking forward to welcoming our guest hosts to The One Show who I am sure will do a brilliant job hosting and keeping Alex's seat warm for her return."

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their second baby very soon. She announced her pregnancy last year by sharing a video and showing off her growing bump. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy…" said Alex. "I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon. But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it anymore."

