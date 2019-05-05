Peter Andre to have another baby? Star hints at exciting announcement We will find out for sure on Monday!

Peter Andre has previously said that he wouldn't rule out having another baby with wife Emily MacDonagh, and the Mysterious Girl singer has sparked pregnancy rumours over the weekend by teasing some exciting news. On Instagram, the father-of-four posted a message which read: "Some exciting news, I'll tell you Monday." Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "Another little Andre?" while another wrote: "Emily is having a baby?" A third fan suggested that it may also have something to do with his career. "It's got to be another baby or a new album," they said. Peter and Emily are already the proud parents of daughter Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo, while Peter shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter Andre's fans are convinced he's having another baby

There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer recently revealed to HELLO! that they take it turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.

Peter and wife Emily share two children together

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Peter, who recently went out to LA to attend the Beverly Hills Film Festival in LA after his film The Inheritance was nominated for an award. Peter took along his brother Michael along with him for the special evening, and shared a lovely picture on social media of the pair dressed up at the venue ahead of the ceremony. The Inheritance was Peter's break into film. The star played the main character Harry, who was once a successful singer, but who goes down a path of self-destruction throughout the film.

The singer had spent time in Los Angeles while filming last year, and at the time wrote about his experience in his new! magazine column. Peter admitted: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit. Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

