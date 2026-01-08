Peter Andre's daughter Millie, 12, is her mother's doppelgänger with long princess hair

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily, who is a doctor, share three children – and their eldest, Millie, turned 12 on Wednesday! To celebrate the pre-teen's birthday, mother Emily shared a sweet Instagram post, gushing over her "incredible girl" and along with her heartfelt words, she also shared previously unseen snaps, revealing how much Millie is just like her mum.

The images were a selection of Millie through the years, including more recent ones in her school uniform. Whilst Emily and Peter choose to obscure their children's faces with emojis online, what can be seen clearly is Millie's princess-length locks – just like Emily's! In one image, Peter's daughter had her hair plaited and another she wore it half-up, half-down on holiday, and it is incredibly long, falling below her waist.

Emily captioned the collection of photos: "Happy 12th birthday to our incredible girl Millie. Starting secondary school and taking it all in your stride, taking every opportunity you can and smashing it out of the park! We are so proud of everything you’re achieving and the kind, confident young person you’re becoming. A wonderful big sister, little sister, daughter, friend, niece, cousin… and so much more. We couldn’t be prouder. Happy birthday Mills."

Many of Peter and Emily's fans added birthday wishes in the comments, and a familiar face also added their own message. "How is my sis so grown," Peter's eldest daughter, Princess, from marriage to Katie Price, commented on the post.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Andre and his children Junior and Princess

Keeping their children's identities concealed

Emily and Peter don't share the faces of their three children online, aside from the now-infamous Loose Women mishap, where Peter accidentally showed his son Theo's face. But it is a movement we are more commonly seeing among high-profile parents, choosing to keep their children anonymous.

© Instagram Emily and daughter Arabella

In the past, Peter has been forced to address the decision when fans have quizzed him on why. "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them." He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives, and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

Speaking about her parenting to us in an exclusive chat last summer, Emily said that she is "very, very strict on the kids" when it comes to the internet and social media, saying that Millie is allowed her phone for one hour on a Saturday and one hour on a Sunday, with no access to any social media.

