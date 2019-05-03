Prince Harry cuts short Netherlands trip amid royal baby countdown Baby Sussex comes first!

With the royal birth being imminent, HELLO! has learnt that the Duke of Sussex's trip to the Netherlands next week has been cut short. The visit, which was due to take place on 8 May and 9 May, will now only be a day trip. Prince Harry will travel to The Hague to launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2020. "Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8 May 2019," a statement read. "The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9 May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

Prince Harry and Meghan will soon become parents

The news comes just as the world awaits the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child, who is due any moment now. Although, the engagement will no doubt be reviewed when Meghan goes into labour. It is believed that the Duchess is nearly a week overdue. On Thursday, the royal couple broke their social media silence to wish their niece, Princess Charlotte, a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo," they wrote on Instagram. They also added a birthday cake and red balloon emoji, and ended the message with a 'xo', which translates to a kiss and a hug.

READ: Meghan Markle's close inner circle fly to UK ahead of birth

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they are keeping the plans of the birth private. However, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour. A statement from the Palace specified back in April that: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children can do in Windsor