Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy delivers adorable birthday speech to famous dad

Robbie Williams is one lucky dad! The Let Me Entertain You singer celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday surrounded by his family, and was treated to one particularly cute gift from his six-year-old daughter Teddy. Over dinner time, the little girl stood up at the table to recite a speech she had made about Robbie, telling him all the things that she loved most about him. The sweet moment was captured on camera by Loose Women panellist Ayda Field, who shared footage on her Instagram account. Next to the video, she wrote: "Teddy's Birthday Speech to @robbiewilliams at dinner tonight. Even @thehughjackman and @itsjojosiwa got an honorable mention:) Happy to birthday to my favorite first husband. I love you so much and love growing older with you every day. You are my [love] #birthdayboy #happybirthday #birthdaylove."

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy gave him the cutest birthday present

Teddy looks like she is destined for stardom, and is following in Robbie and Ayda's footsteps when it comes to performing. Over recent weeks, the little girl has been seen singing and dancing – and even rapping. Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

Teddy played a starring role at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Robbie's birthday also marked his first as a dad-of-three. In September, the celebrity couple surprised fans after revealing that they had welcomed their third child, daughter Coco, via a surrogate. Over the weekend, Ayda shared the very first photo of Coco with her two older siblings on social media, delighting fans in the process. Shortly after her arrival, Robbie spoke about how Teddy was a natural with her little sister, telling The Mirror: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added of baby Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

