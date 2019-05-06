Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy singing Angels is the cutest thing you'll see all day A pop star in the making

Robbie Williams has previously said his daughter Teddy is destined for a career in showbiz, and he’s not wrong! The proud dad showed that the six-year-old has a flair for music as he posted a video of his eldest daughter singing a rendition of his hit song Angels on Instagram on Sunday.

"The best cover of Angels I’ve ever heard," Robbie captioned the clip, which showed him sitting at a dining table with Teddy, looking at her encouragingly as she performed for him. The video received a huge response from Robbie’s fans, including One Direction singer Niall Horan, who commented with a string of heart emojis. "Love Robbie’s face – so proud!” one commented, while another said: "You should sing it with Teddy on stage at some point."

Robbie Williams' daughter looks set to follow in his footsteps

Teddy has inherited her parents' performing genes, and has previously been captured performing a song and dance routine for her mum and dad while they were at Robbie's studio in LA. Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

Robbie Williams shared a video of Teddy performing his song Angels

The six-year-old also showed her star quality when she joined Princess Eugenie’s bridal party at the royal wedding in October, where she acted as a bridesmaid alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Teddy stole the show as she waved to the crowds outside St George’s Chapel, and was seen having a hilarious exchange with Sarah Ferguson, where she asked the mother of the bride if she was the Queen.

