Stacey Solomon reveals reason she feels guilty about her children

Stacey Solomon is getting ready to welcome a new baby with boyfriend Joe Swash, and has opened up about her expanding family and the relationship her two sons will have with their future brother or sister. While the Loose Women panellist can't wait to be a mum again, she admitted that she felt guilty for her kids due to the fact they have different dads. Talking to Closer magazine, she explained: "I did feel guilty about having babies with different dads. I didn't want my kids to have a negative or confused upbringing. There's a stigma about having babies with different partners."

The doting mum continued: "I've definitely felt pressure from people – people I don't know, and even people I do know. Even those close to me have had their opinions on it, and that can hurt." Luckily, Stacey doesn't take the comments to heart as her priority is the happiness of her two sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton. She continued: "My boys are incredibly loved – by me and their fathers, and by Joe, who is just another positive male role model in their lives. And that can only be good for them. They are so content and confident and happy."

Stacey and Joe announced their happy baby news at the beginning of the year, having started dating in 2016. The ex-EastEnders actor is dad to 11-year-old son Harry, and Stacey can't wait to have a child with him to add to their family. She added: "I know he's going to be a fantastic dad to our baby – he already is to my boys and his son Harry."

Over the weekend, Stacey and Joe held a star-studded baby shower in Essex, which was attended by the likes of Andrea McLean, Jane Moore, Candice Brown and Ashley Roberts. The colour theme had some fans speculating that Stacey was expecting a boy due to the disproportionately blue decorations at the shower, including the blue balloons and flowers. "You look incredible! Are you having a boy? With all the blue props?" one fan asked. "Lots of blue going in does that mean it's a boy?" another replied. However, Stacey responded to a one fan, pointing out that it was blue and purple themed.

