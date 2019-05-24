Joe Swash shares second photo of his and Stacey Solomon's adorable baby Gorgeous!

Joe Swash is one proud dad! The former EastEnders star has posted another gorgeous photo of his newborn baby, this time showing a close-up of the tot's hand wrapped around his thumb. "2day has been amazing!!!!" Joe wrote on Thursday, just hours after his girlfriend Stacey Solomon gave birth to their first child together.

The black-and-white snap racked up thousands of likes and comments within hours of it being posted, with Stacey's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha replying; "Awwwww !!!! Heaven true heaven." Retired Olympic swimmer Becky Adlington also replied: "Huge congratulations." Others asked Joe if he and Stacey had welcomed a girl or a boy as the pair have not yet announced their baby's gender or name.

Video: Stacey Solomon talks baby and pregnancy with HELLO!

Joe made the exciting announcement late on Thursday, sharing a photo of Stacey lying in her hospital bed and cradling their newborn tot. "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world," Joe wrote. "We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months.

Joe shared this gorgeous photo of their newborn baby

"I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

The couple announced their pregnancy news in February with a picture of the baby scan on Instagram. Stacey is already a mum to two sons, Zachary, eleven, and Leighton, seven, and Joe is a father to Harry who is eleven-years-old.

