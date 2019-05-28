Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'empty and hollow' after going into labour early Poor Stacey…

Stacey Solomon has made an emotional confession after revealing she is "devastated" that her baby bump is shrinking following the early arrival of her third child last week. The Loose Women panellist admitted that she 'didn't appreciate' carrying her child during her pregnancy, something she now regrets as she misses the tiny tot being inside her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Stacey in the bath

Sharing a sweet image on Instagram of boyfriend Joe Swash kissing her disappearing bump, Stacey shared: "I’ve lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don’t feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it’s over. Joe and I didn’t have one picture of him with my bump. The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what’s left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It’s not the same but it still means the world to me."

Stacey is really missing her baby bump

The mum-of-three then went on to discuss body image, adding: "For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to “snap back”? Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They’re pointless. And not important or relevant. No one knows how they’re going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I’m devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer. I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I’ve been punched in the vagina."

Stacey's fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha commented: "Oh my darling .. one day at a time .. sending big big hugs." Stacey's fans were also delighted by her honest admission, with one writing: "Love how honest you are on everything!!! The type of woman young ladies should look up to!" And another added: "Stacey you are such a force for good on Instagram."

Stacey – who is also mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven – and Joe announced they had welcomed their new baby on Thursday morning, which they revealed was "a lot earlier than planned". They are yet to announce the name of their baby son.

