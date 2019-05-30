Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash received kindest gesture after their baby's birth This is too cute!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their baby son this time last week, and over the weekend as they settled their newborn into life at home, an incredible act of kindness made their day. Joe took to Instagram to share a photo of an ice cream man who had delivered a Mr Whippy to their front door to congratulate them on their new arrival. "Don't you love it when the local ice cream man gives you a free ice cream to congratulate you! Cheers mate," he wrote in the caption. Comments soon followed, with one writing: "That's so lovely, congratulations to you Stacey and your family," while another wrote: "Brilliant, how nice." A third added: "You are in cloud nine. Congratulations to you all."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got the best surprise after their baby's arrival

Fans have been enjoying seeing pictures of the latest addition to Stacey and Joe's family across social media since his arrival, and are now anticipating the name reveal. The Loose Women panellist's dad gave everyone an update on when to expect their chosen moniker on his own Instagram account. After posting a picture of his daughter and his grandson, David Solomon responded to a fan who asked: "Have you chosen a name for him yet?" While he didn't give too much away, David did respond, saying: "All in good time," followed by a smiley emoji face.

The Loose Women panellist gave birth last Thursday

Stacey had given birth two weeks early and as a result she missed her own baby shower which was instead held in her honour on Friday's episode of Loose Women. Stacey is particularly close to her co-stars, and even told them the gender of her baby when she found out, although kept it out of the public eye. Nadia Sawalha revealed this during a discussion about Stacey's baby on her YouTube channel, where she showed her reaction to finding out that her friend had given birth. Referring to Stacey's Instagram post - which had been written by Joe – she said: "Stacey's had her baby! I was going to be in on the birth, we were talking about maybe me joining them for the birth. But she had him in the early hours of the morning, and he's the most beautiful. Well we knew he was going to be a boy."

Stacey, 29, and Joe, 37, announced their son's arrival on Thursday evening on Instagram. Sharing a photo of an exhausted Stacey lying in her hospital bed, he wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

