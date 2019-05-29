Stacey Solomon’s dad gives update on when Loose Women star will release baby name We need to know!

Stacey Solomon has kept mum about her newborn son's name ever since she gave birth last Thursday – even though fans are desperate to know the little tot's moniker. Luckily, the Loose Women panellist's dad has given fans an update on when we can expect to find out what she and boyfriend Joe Swash have called the new addition to their family.

What's his name!

Sharing a stunning photo of Stacey and his new grandson on Instagram, David Solomon responded to a fan who asked: "Have you chose a name for him yet?" While he didn't give too much away, David did respond, saying, "All in good time", followed by a smiley face emoji.

While we don't know his moniker just yet, one person who might is Nadia Sawalha. The 54-year-old dropped the bombshell on Sunday that Stacey and all her Loose Women co-stars knew the gender of her child ahead of the birth, despite remaining tight lipped about the sex of the baby throughout her pregnancy.

Nadia uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel, which featured her reaction to finding out about Stacey's baby news. Referring to her friend's Instagram post – which had been written by Joe – she said: "Stacey's had her baby! I was going to be in on the birth, we were talking about maybe me joining them for the birth. But she had him in the early hours of the morning, and he's the most beautiful. Well we knew he was going to be a boy."

In the initial baby announcement post, Stacey and Joe chose not to reveal the gender of their child, but a few of their friends and family members, including Strictly star Ashley Roberts, and Stacey's sister Gemma, referred to the baby as "he." The baby was also wrapped in a blue blanket. As a result of Stacey's baby's early arrival, the former X Factor finalist missed her own baby shower on Loose Women – which had already been planned in advance for the Friday. Instead, Stacey watched the show with her baby on the TV, and wrote in to the panel to thank them for celebrating her. We imagine the baby name reveal isn't far off…

