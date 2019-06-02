Stacey Solomon jokes that she's jealous of baby son in adorable new photo All parents can relate to this!

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has been praised for being very honest about the highs and lows that follow after childbirth with her candid social media posts documenting her baby son's first few weeks. And most recently, the TV star had many parents relate to her as she joked that she was jealous of her newborn's ability to sleep anywhere. The doting mum shared a picture of her baby resting on her as he napped, and she wrote in the caption: "Mood. I'm jealous, I can't wait to sleep like this." The One Show's Alex Jones – who recently gave birth to her second son Kit was quick to comment on the post, writing: "I feel your pain," while a mum-to-be added: "I appreciate your honest real posts Stacey. I'm about to go through this for the first time in about 12 weeks' time and I'm ricking it. thank you for being so real and honest."

Stacey Solomon joked that she was jealous of her baby's ability to sleep

Stacey was praised on Friday after she spoke openly about her first week with her newborn baby boy. She told her followers on social media that it had been an "interesting week" and that it hadn't all been "rosy and glossy". "Today is a smiley day, it's been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I'm coming out of the fuzz," the 29-year-old began her post. "I'm so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn't mean it's been all rosy and glossy. Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown." The mother-of-three went on to reassure other mothers that it was okay to feel the same, and that she was grateful to the "amazing NHS" for the treatment she had received since welcoming her baby boy.

Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their first baby together last week

Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their first child together two weeks earlier than expected. The TV presenter was due to appear on Loose Women the day after she gave birth for a planned baby shower, but instead watched her co-stars celebrate her baby's arrival in her honour from home.

Fans have been anticipating the name reveal, and while they may have thought of it, they haven't publically revealed it just yet. On Loose Women the day after Stacey gave birth, her sister Jemma Solomon phoned in to talk about her new nephew. When quizzed by the panellists about the baby boy's moniker, Jemma was honest, revealing that she had no idea. "You know, I don't know the name. I don't think they've picked one, I don't think it'll be long because they can't call it 'baby' for too long. But I don't even know the name! So I would love to know too, so Stacey can you hurry up!" she joked.

