Loose Women star Ruth Langsford shaken after suffering nasty fall Get better soon Ruth!

Ruth Langsford was having a lovely time with husband Eamonn Holmes at the Epsom Derby on Saturday until she was left shaken after falling over on her way home from the event. The Loose Women panellist fell on her knees, and posted a photo of her injuries on Instagram, where she bravely laughed off the incident. She wrote: "So.. wonderful day at the Derby @epsomdownsracecourse until I fell over on my way out! Ouch! Before you ask, I wasn't drunk! Falling over, embarrassing." Eamonn also posted a sympathetic message about Ruth's fall on his own social media account. "Even though there were no fences at @epsomdownsracecourse today ..... my poor @ruthlangsford fell at the last one , ironically while thanking the police and paramedics who kept everyone safe. She's a bit shaken and stirred but fine," he wrote.

Ruth Langsford fell over on her way home from the Epsom Derby

Many of Ruth's famous friends were quick to share their concerns in the comments section of her post. Her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore wrote: "Ouch – looks sore," while Nadia Sawalha added: "Oh no! Are you okay?!" Ruth's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes wrote: "Oh no!! You're still fabulous," while her good friend, former Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander, commented: "Ohhh lordy."

Ruth and Eamonn had been joined at the Epsom Derby by many other famous faces, including Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins, Clare Balding and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas. Eamonn looked dapper in a smart suit for the occasion, while Ruth looked lovely dressed in a Michael Kors lace dress, with Jimmy Choo heels and a top handle Marks & Spencer handbag.

Ruth and Eamonn dressed up for the event

While Ruth and Eamonn both have busy careers in the public eye, during their spare time there is nothing they prefer more than spending time together and with their family. The pair live close to Epsom, and if they aren't attending glamorous events, being at home is their favourite thing to do. Ruth opened up about her ideal day to HELLO! earlier in the year. She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don’t get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

