Stacey Solomon makes adorable update to her social media after welcoming third son

Stacey Solomon welcomed her third son last Thursday, her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash. And after basking in the glory of becoming a mum again, the Loose Women panellist has made a sweet update to her Instagram account to honour the new member of her family. In Stacey's bio, it now reads "Mummy to 3 amazing humans", in place of her previous statement which read, "Mummy to 2 amazing humans". Her Twitter account currently remains unchanged.

Three is the magic number

The 29-year-old gave birth "a lot earlier than planned", with her co-star Nadia Sawalha later revealing that she wasn't due for another two weeks. But while Stacey and her family should have been celebrating the new baby, they received some shocking news – her father David was involved in a car crash.

David revealed that his car was crashed into on 24 May, one day after the birth of his new grandson. Sharing a video of the dash cam footage captured of the accident, the wedding photographer warned drivers not to use their phones while they were driving to prevent further incidents. "Please don’t look at your phones whilst driving this happened to me a few days ago and we were so lucky," he captioned the post.

Don't use your phone and drive

Stacey’s dad also showed the extent of the damage to the back of his car, revealing he had a lucky escape. The entire rear window had been smashed, while there was a huge dent to the back of the vehicle, which has a personalised name plate.

What's his name?

Meanwhile, although Stacey and Joe have shared a few glimpses at their newborn son on Instagram, one thing they are yet to reveal is his name. But Stacey’s dad gave fans an update earlier this week about when we can expect to find out his name. Sharing a stunning photo of Stacey and his new grandson on Instagram, David responded to a fan who asked: "Have you chose a name for him yet?" While he didn't give too much away, David did respond, saying, "All in good time", followed by a smiley face emoji.

