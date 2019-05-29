New revelation about Loose Women Stacey Solomon's baby may surprise you Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed their baby son on Thursday

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon welcomed her baby son with boyfriend Joe Swash last Thursday, and has been besotted ever since. And while she had kept tight lipped about the gender of her child ahead of the birth, it appears that not only did she know in advance, but her Loose Women co-stars too! Nadia Sawalha uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel on Sunday, which featured her reaction to finding out about Stacey's baby news. Referring to her friend's Instagram post – which had been written by Joe – she said: "Stacey's had her baby! I was going to be in on the birth, we were talking about maybe me joining them for the birth. But she had him in the early hours of the morning, and he's the most beautiful. Well we knew he was going to be a boy."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed a baby son on Thursday

In the initial baby announcement post, Stacey and Joe chose not to reveal the gender of their child, but a few of their friends and family members, including Strictly star Ashley Roberts, and Stacey's sister Gemma, referred to the baby as "he." The baby was also wrapped in a blue blanket. As a result of Stacey's baby's early arrival, the former X Factor finalist missed her own baby shower on Loose Women – which had already been planned in advance for the Friday. Instead, Stacey watched the show with her baby on the TV, and wrote in to the panel to thank them for celebrating her. The star's sister also phoned up to talk about her new nephew. Fans are now anticipating a name reveal.

WATCH Stacey ahead of her baby's arrival talking to HELLO!

It's little wonder that Stacey chose to tell her Loose Women co-stars when she found out the gender of her baby ahead of the birth. The mother-of-three is particularly close to Nadia, and had previously spoken to HELLO! about how she would have Nadia as her doula if she ever planned a home birth.

Stacey and her Loose Women co-stars

"I know that she's studied it, she had all of her children at home. She's this incredible Mother Earth hypnobirthing calm being and I think she would be the type of person I would love to have around, if I had a straightforward birth," said Stacey. "She loves birth and she's done it on her own at home, two times. I would just feel safe and serene. There's something very calming about Nadia, which is a necessity in the birthing room. Everything seems the opposite of calm from what I remember!"

