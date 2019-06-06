Countdown's Rachel Riley touches upon her body change during first pregnancy The mathematician is pregnant with her first child

She recently shared her baby joy to the world, and now Countdown host Rachel Riley has revealed she is experiencing some changes to her body. The 33-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, took to social media to thank womenswear brand, Careaux, for sending her a gift and joked that she will be needing larger clothes. "Thanks for my gorgeous flowers Rachel and Laura @careauxofficial, so sweet of you," she said. "Made me realise how good your mix and match dresses would be for maternity!"

Thanks for my gorgeous flowers Rachel and Laura @careauxofficial, so sweet of you! Made me realise how good your mix and match dresses will be for maternity - I’m going to need some bigger bottom halves though...and top halves while we’re at it 😂🤰💐💕 pic.twitter.com/hsfHahqE6J — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) June 6, 2019

"I'm going to need some bigger bottom halves though... and top halves while we’re at it," the TV star added. "I've been spoilt this week, love coming to Countdown. Thanks for all the well wishes xxx." Fans were quick to reply, with one saying that pregnancy really suits the expectant mother. "Those flowers are gorgeous. You look beautiful, pregnancy clearly must be agreeing with you," the fan wrote, while another said: "The flowers and babygrow are gorgeous and you are looking very well. Take care."

Rachel confirmed her romance with her Strictly dance partner Pasha, 39, in 2014 - one year after splitting up from her ex-husband Jamie Gilbert. Last week, the couple announced their happy news with Rachel sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. The snap showed the TV star posing in front of the famous Countdown board, with the letters spelling out "R TINY MATE", which is an anagram of the word 'maternity'. In the caption, she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

