Robbie Williams' daughters Teddy and Coco steal the show in new family photos What lovely pictures!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the proud parents to three young children – and they are growing up so fast! Over the weekend, Ayda took her daughters Teddy, six, and Coco, nine months, to the swimming pool, and shared some adorable candid pictures of them playing in the water. Coco looked cute dressed in a pink swimsuit with a matching hat as she sat on the poolside, while in another photo, Teddy was pictured striking a pose in the swimming pool. Ayda had taken her family on a weekend trip with her mum and other relatives, and also shared a sweet video of her daughters and son Charlie, four, getting ready to board a plane. In the footage, Teddy and Charlie were entertaining themselves by practicing the Floss, while Coco sat in her baby seat looking out at the planes.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's baby Coco is growing up fast!

While protective parents Robbie and Ayda are careful to hide their children's faces in any photos they publish in order to protect their privacy, their oldest, Teddy, made her public debut last October as she undertook bridesmaid duties at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. The little girl stole the show after asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen, and looked identical to her famous dad. Robbie previously explained their reasons to hide their children's faces during an appearance on Loose Women. The Angels singer explained: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Teddy striked a pose in the swimming pool

Last year, Robbie and Ayda surprised fans after announcing that they had welcomed a third child, Coco, via a surrogate in September. Robbie has since opened up about their new addition, and revealed that Teddy and Charlie were both besotted with their baby sister. Talking to The Mirror, he said: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added of Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

