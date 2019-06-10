Joe Swash treats his and Stacey Solomon's sons to exciting day out just weeks after welcoming baby boy The former EastEnders actor became a new father in May

With a newborn baby on the scene, it's no wonder that Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's lives have rotated around little baby Rex. But less than three weeks after their child was born, Joe Swash spent a fun day out with son Harry, 11, and Stacey's sons Zachary, 11 and Leighton, eight. The dad treated the three boys to a wild day out at Aqua Bounce, a water park in Essex, where guests take part in an exhilarating floating obstacle course including climbing walls, rope swings and slides. Snuggling up to the boys for a selfie in their wetsuits and life jackets, Joe posted the picture to Instagram, writing: "The boys loved it!"

It's been a big couple of weeks for Joe and his girlfriend Stacey, who announced the name of their newborn baby on Saturday. Sharing an adorable black and white snap of their son on Instagram on Stacey's original due date, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name."

Since his arrival, Rex has been spending some quality time with the couple's children, as well as their extended families and friends. On Saturday, the Loose Women star shared a late night picture of the new baby and eight-year-old son Leighton sleeping on her, while Joe overjoyed fans with a snap of Rex's tiny feet alongside his son Harry's. Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore have also popped by to see the family, with Nadia sharing pictures from the visit and writing: "Look who's aunties came to visit. He loved his cuddles and mummy loved the catch up."

