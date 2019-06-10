Stacey Solomon admits why she's feeling sad in new video with baby Rex All parents will be able to relate to this…

Stacey Solomon gave birth almost three weeks ago to her beautiful baby son Rex, and on Monday the Loose Women panellist shared a lovely new video of him on Instagram Stories. In the footage, the doting mum admitted that she was feeling sad about how quickly he is already growing as she captured him kicking his feet while lying in his baby seat. Speaking from behind the camera, the former X Factor finalist told her followers: "This is the first time Rex is wearing clothes that aren't a white, blue or grey Babygro. And I love it, it's adorable. Although, it does make him look like a really big boy, which is sad, but cute."

Stacey Solomon admitted she was sad that her baby is growing up so quickly

The TV presenter has been praised for posting many relatable postpartum stories and candid pictures of motherhood since Rex's arrival – which was two weeks earlier than his due date. Stacey decided to wait until his due date – which also happened to be her mum's birthday – to reveal his name publicly. The mother-of-three and her boyfriend Joe Swash put a lot of thought behind their child's name, honouring both their grandmothers with their chosen middle names. Last week, Stacey shared a black-and-white photo of Rex and wrote next to it: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name. It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn't want to do it until his official due date."

Stacey and Joe Swash decided to name their baby Rex Toby Francis Swash

While Stacey and Joe had decided not to reveal their son's name publicly, they had told their close friends and family his moniker some time before. Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha went to see the newborn and his mum last week, and after their visit, Nadia let slip on Instagram that she knew the name, but that Stacey was keeping it a secret for now.

She wrote: "Oh my god !! @janepmoore and I got to hold @staceysolomon and @realjoeswashy beautiful baby boy this afternoon and it was magical!! He is beyond beautiful! And we’re so proud of Stacy! We can all remember those early days and how tough they are so it was lovely to shoot the breeze have a gossip and tell her how great she’s doing! And of course to tell baba (whoops nearly said his name! Which is perfect by the way!!) that his loose aunties are going to spoil him rotten!! Ps Leighton and Zak are the most gorgeous big brothers ever!! Congratulations all of you! Can’t wait to come round again soon for more cuddles!!!"