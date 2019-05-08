Pregnant Gemma Atkinson gushes over Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez in adorable tribute 'I feel so lucky to have you in my corner'

Gemma Atkinson has shared a "soppy" tribute to her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez, praising him for being the perfect partner during her pregnancy. The 34-year-old will soon be welcoming the couple's first child and couldn't help but gush over how wonderful Gorka has been in "looking after" her throughout her journey.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly star – who met Gorka while she was a contestant on the show in 2017 – shared a loving image of the couple as they frolicked in the sea during a pre-pregnancy trip, alongside the caption: "A soppy post for my fella @gorka_marquez because I’ve had a lot of lovely praise in pregnancy but you dads play a huge part in keeping us feeling safe and looked after.

Gemma and Gorka will welcome their first child soon

"From back rubs when baby is lay funny, to getting up in the night with me when I can’t sleep, helping me carry my things, reading with me all the baby blogs, coming to my appointments and encouraging me daily that everything will be ok when push comes to shove. (literally)"

She added: "All of the above you do in between the most hectic work schedule. I feel so lucky to have you in my corner and I’m grateful to have you in my life Gorks. Mini Marquez is so lucky having you as papa." Gorka was touched by the adorable tribute, replying: "I love you!!!! I'm the lucky one."

The couple's fans were overcome with emotions after reading Gemma's post, with many branding the pair "pure couple goals". One fan commented: "You two are sooooooo lovely, that’s one lucky little baby to have such solid parents." While another gushed: "You two are pure couple goals. Love yas. Your positivity makes me smile everytime @glouiseatkinsonmakes me proud to be Northern when we got gals like you to aspire to be xx."

Gemma and Gorka announced their happy news in February, though they never revealed how far along she was at that time. They shared the sweet announcement with a picture of their dogs wearing adorable signs that read: "Guess what… mum's pregnant! We're going to be big brothers! And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

