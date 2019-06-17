Alex Jones shares new photo of baby Kit during nerve-wracking moment Good luck Alex!

On Monday afternoon, Alex Jones asked her social media followers to wish her luck as she undertook a new milestone with her newborn baby son Kit. The One Show host took her little boy to London in an Uber, and was anxious that it would all go smoothly. The star posted a new picture of Kit from inside the car as he slept in his baby seat, and another of herself crossing her fingers – hopeful that he would stay asleep throughout the journey. Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed Kit in May, and since his birth the doting mum has been sharing updates of his first few weeks on social media. The star is also mum to two-year-old son Teddy.

Alex Jones shared a photo of baby Kit on a new adventure

Earlier in the month, Alex's husband went back to work after his paternity leave came to an end, so the TV star has been busy looking after both her sons on her own during the weekdays. Luckily for Alex, she has had the support of her parents who have been helping her look after both children. The star has also been making sure to keep her oldest son entertained so that he doesn't feel left out following Kit's arrival. Last weekend, she treated him to a day out at an adventure park, where he enjoyed going on several of the rides with his dad. Alex shared a lovely picture of her son and husband on Instagram, and joked: "Who's having more fun?"

MORE: Alex Jones and her husband celebrate first Father's Day with baby Kit

The One Show host asked fans to wish her luck

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

READ: Brendan Cole shares special Strictly Come Dancing photo

Luckily, Alex had nothing to worry about. While she was also apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, it sounds like he's taken his role on like a pro. Appearing via a video link on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him." The TV presenter also joked that she and Charlie were having to break the news to Teddy that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.