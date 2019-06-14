Joe Swash shocks Loose Women with details of Stacey Solomon's dramatic birth He didn't sugarcoat it!

Joe Swash left the Loose Women panel in shock – and in fits of laughter – as he described the very dramatic way his girlfriend Stacey Solomon gave birth to their son Rex. During an appearance on the ITV show, the dad-of-three spoke about how Rex arrived two weeks early. "It took me by surprise, honestly! I was sitting in bed thinking we have two weeks left and at six in the morning, Stacey was like, 'Oh, I think it's happening.' I didn't take her seriously until she said, 'It's happening!'

"We went to the hospital and it was really quick. Baby was born at one minute past ten and everyone was happy. Stacey said because it happened so fast, usually you have that build up before the big pains come, but Stacey was amazing. She's such a worrier but she just knuckled down."

Stacey and their baby boy Rex

Joe, 37, continued: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

The former EastEnders actor had to run to Mothercare to pick up supplies. "We didn't have a nappy bag packed or anything, I had to run to Mothercare to get everything literally outside the hospital," said Joe. Admitting he is as much of a worrier as Stacey is, Joe shared: "If the baby doesn't breathe for about five seconds, I poke it. Stacey goes, 'Will you stop poking the baby? Let it sleep!' But he's beautiful. They're so resilient, I think it's us parents that feel more vulnerable."

"He's so diddy, he's so small but he's perfect," said Joe

Fans have been noting how Rex resembles his dad Joe, with the TV star even poking fun at his baby's wrinkly forehead. "He's joining a club of three," Joe quipped. "Me, him and Gordon Ramsay. He's so diddy, he's so small but he's perfect."

