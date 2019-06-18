Stacey Solomon posts honest video asking for help after difficult night with baby Rex Poor Stacey!

Stacey Solomon has been incredibly honest about all aspects of motherhood since she welcomed baby son Rex just under a month ago. And on Monday night, the Loose Women star admitted that she was exhausted after a "night from hell" when Rex woke up six times in the night. Taking to Instagram Stories, the former X Factor contestant told her fans: "Oh my gosh, last night was hell. 11, 12, 1, 3, 4 and 5. How can one baby eat so much so often. I didn't even have time to express in between. Help me." Stacey later shared a selfie of herself, writing next to it: "I don't know how much longer I can do this for," alongside tired face emojis.

Stacey Solomon was up all night with baby Rex

Baby Rex's arrival caught both Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash by surprise, as he came two weeks early. Joe had the Loose Women panel in shock – and fits of laughter – as he described the very dramatic way Stacey gave birth to their son during an appearance on the show last week. He said: "We went to the hospital and it was really quick. Baby was born at one minute past ten and everyone was happy. Stacey said because it happened so fast, usually you have that build up before the big pains come, but Stacey was amazing. She's such a worrier but she just knuckled down."

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed their baby two weeks early

Joe, 37, continued: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

Stacey and Joe have been in their element since Rex's arrival, and enjoyed celebrating their first Father's Day with their baby over the weekend. Joe even dressed up in a matching outfit to his son, which was captured on camera by Stacey. The proud parents have also been getting a lot of visits from their famous friends over the past few weeks, including Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, former TOWIE star Lydia Bright, and most recently, Gaby Roslin – who Stacey described as her "TV mum".

