Amanda Holden reveals her daughter Lexi, 13, has banned her from attending sports day – find out why Poor Amanda...

Amanda Holden has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter, Lexi, has banned her from attending her school's sports day on Friday because of her "competitive" nature. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed to her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston that her eldest has no interest in being supported by her mum at the annual event because she gets a little "too involved".

"With Lexi, as she's a bit older, she's banned me from going to hers! It's on Friday, and she's not interested in any parental [advice]," Amanda, who shares Lexi and Hollie, seven, with husband Chris Hughes, said. When asked, "Is it because you get too involved?" by a curious Jamie, 47, Amanda confessed: "I'm massively competitive!" But it's not all bad for the mum-of-two, as she revealed youngest daughter Hollie is still happy to have her mum watching on from the sidelines.

What a gorgeous family

At least Amanda and the fellow mums will be well-stocked for the event, with the actress adding: 'It's forecast to rain, that's my biggest worry. I've had all the mums on the WhatsApp group saying, 'who's packed the wine'? You know those flasks that keep things hot and cold? Well I've filled a coffee dispenser with wine and ice. Before I left [for work], I was popping wine bottles! Isn't that terrible, at 5am?' Joking that's she's as organised as Reese Witherspoon's Big Little Lies character Madeline, Amanda added: "I did the sandwiches and dips as we [parents] all have to send each other what we've packed. I'm Reese Witherspoon, I'm so organised. I've even packed away some cutlery and napkins."

Like mother like daughters

Meanwhile, Amanda sent Instagram into meltdown by stepping out in another show-stopper on Tuesday. The 48-year-old dazzled in a denim jumpsuit from luxury high street store Whistles. The one-piece is a wardrobe staple - it's designed with a shirt collar and belt tie, with a cropped hem. Best of all, it's currently on offer for £119 in the brand's mid-season sale and there are a few sizes left.

