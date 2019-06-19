Stacey Solomon gives update on baby Rex in honest breastfeeding post The Loose Women star welcomed her third child last month

Stacey Solomon has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her day-to-day life since welcoming her third son, little Rex, last month. On Tuesday, the Loose Women panellist gave a very honest account of her breastfeeding struggle, admitting that her newborn baby is finding it hard to drink milk from her. The 29-year-old, who welcomed Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash on 23 May, revealed she is having to pump her milk throughout the day to make sure Rex was getting fed. "Lots of people asking why I'm pumping so much... it's a long story, but I was told I had to," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Stacey Solomon shared this very honest post on Instagram

"Baby wasn't feeding properly, and I don't think I got the latch right in the beginning which didn't help," she added. "My milk didn't come in until day five. I was told I needed to give top ups after every feed and make sure he gained enough weight." Stacey explained how feeding Rex had been "really difficult" but is continuing to persevere. "Hopefully he will get bigger and suck harder and for longer enough so that I can cut out of all of the top ups," she continued. "But he may not so we will just have to see how it goes."

The post comes shortly after Stacey revealed that the day was a complete "write-off". She said on Instagram. "I had so many plans and executed zero of them... I'm so behind with pumping, barely getting enough off in time for feeds." The TV star added: "Looking out the window at the moment, dreading the sun going down. Thank goodness it’s summer! Did anyone else feel like that? I needed to sleep so badly today but I get sad when I sleep through the day and I wake up and it's nearly night time! But it’s OK tomorrow is a new day and I'll be ready for it."

